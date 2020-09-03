Patterson Cos.: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Patterson Cos. (PDCO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $24.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The medical supplies maker posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

Patterson Cos. shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 11%. The stock has climbed 81% in the last 12 months.

