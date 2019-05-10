Pattern Energy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $30 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The wind power producer posted revenue of $135 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150.2 million.

Pattern Energy shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEGI