Pangaea Logistics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $618,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Newport, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The maritime logistics company posted revenue of $101.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.8 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $373 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $3.42. A year ago, they were trading at $2.99.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PANL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PANL