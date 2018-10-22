https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Pacific-Mercantile-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13325998.php
Pacific Mercantile: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) _ Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $3.9 million.
The Costa Mesa, California-based bank said it had earnings of 17 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $16.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts.
Pacific Mercantile shares have dropped slightly more than 6 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 14 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PMBC
