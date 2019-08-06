Pacific Biosciences: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its second quarter.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The maker of genetic analysis technology posted revenue of $24.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.3 million.

Pacific Biosciences shares have fallen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.49, an increase of 43% in the last 12 months.

