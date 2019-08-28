PVH: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ PVH Corp. (PVH) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $193.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.33 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, PVH expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.95 to $3. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.53.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.30 to $9.40 per share.

PVH shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 15%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $71.57, a drop of 54% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVH