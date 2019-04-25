PCM: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) _ PCM Inc. (PCMI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $4.7 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 46 cents per share.

The technology and consumer electronics company posted revenue of $534 million in the period.

PCM expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.75 per share.

PCM shares have climbed 64 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCMI