PAR Technology: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its first quarter.

The New Hartford, New York-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The software provider for the hospitality industry posted revenue of $54.7 million in the period.

PAR Technology shares have decreased 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.77, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

