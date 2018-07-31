Oshkosh: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) _ Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $153.4 million.

The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.20 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.15 billion.

Oshkosh expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.6 billion to $7.65 billion.

Oshkosh shares have fallen 19 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 8 percent in the last 12 months.

