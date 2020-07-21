Orrstown: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) _ Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.4 million.

The bank, based in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

The holding company for Orrstown Bank posted revenue of $32.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Orrstown shares have dropped 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.26, a fall of 36% in the last 12 months.

