Orrstown: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) _ Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.7 million.

The Shippensburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share.

The holding company for Orrstown Bank posted revenue of $32.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

Orrstown shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.97, a decline of 22% in the last 12 months.

