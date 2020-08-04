OptiNose: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) _ OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yardley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10.3 million in the period.

OptiNose shares have decreased 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

