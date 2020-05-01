Oppenheimer: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

The investment banking and broker-dealer services provider posted revenue of $234.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $234.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

Oppenheimer shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPY