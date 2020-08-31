NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Oct 64.60 64.60 64.41 64.41 +.04
Nov 65.16 +.08
Dec 64.70 65.96 64.55 65.16 +.08
Jan 66.05 +.12
Mar 65.50 66.79 65.50 66.05 +.12
May 66.42 67.37 66.42 66.75 +.19
Jul 67.50 67.78 67.18 67.27 +.25
Sep 65.44 +.23
Oct 66.19 +.48
Nov 65.44 +.23
Dec 65.77 66.00 65.40 65.44 +.23
Jan 66.53 +.23
Mar 66.84 67.00 66.53 66.53 +.23
May 67.13 +.23
Jul 67.43 +.23
Sep 64.33 +.43
Oct 65.63 +.43
Nov 64.33 +.43
Dec 64.33 +.43
Jan 65.33 +.43
Mar 65.33 +.43
May 65.83 +.43
Jul 66.03 +.43
Est. sales 16,186. Fri.'s sales 16,924
Fri.'s open int 205,020