NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|64.60
|64.60
|64.41
|64.41
|+.04
|Nov
|65.16
|+.08
|Dec
|64.70
|65.96
|64.55
|65.16
|+.08
|Jan
|66.05
|+.12
|Mar
|65.50
|66.79
|65.50
|66.05
|+.12
|May
|66.42
|67.37
|66.42
|66.75
|+.19
|Jul
|67.50
|67.78
|67.18
|67.27
|+.25
|Sep
|65.44
|+.23
|Oct
|66.19
|+.48
|Nov
|65.44
|+.23
|Dec
|65.77
|66.00
|65.40
|65.44
|+.23
|Jan
|66.53
|+.23
|Mar
|66.84
|67.00
|66.53
|66.53
|+.23
|May
|67.13
|+.23
|Jul
|67.43
|+.23
|Sep
|64.33
|+.43
|Oct
|65.63
|+.43
|Nov
|64.33
|+.43
|Dec
|64.33
|+.43
|Jan
|65.33
|+.43
|Mar
|65.33
|+.43
|May
|65.83
|+.43
|Jul
|66.03
|+.43
|Est. sales 16,186.
|Fri.'s sales 16,924
|Fri.'s open int 205,020
