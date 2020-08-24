NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Oct 64.13 65.29 64.09 65.16 +1.43
Nov 65.82 +1.54
Dec 64.28 66.02 64.21 65.82 +1.54
Jan 66.63 +1.43
Mar 65.32 66.78 65.23 66.63 +1.43
May 66.00 67.30 65.94 67.17 +1.27
Jul 66.40 67.50 66.40 67.40 +1.10
Sep 65.04 +.68
Oct 65.57 +.82
Nov 65.04 +.68
Dec 64.50 65.51 64.50 65.04 +.68
Jan 66.14 +.66
Mar 66.51 66.51 66.14 66.14 +.66
May 66.79 +.66
Jul 66.63 67.30 66.63 67.00 +.66
Sep 63.52 +.10
Oct 65.15 +.66
Nov 63.52 +.10
Dec 63.70 63.80 63.52 63.52 +.10
Jan 64.22 +.10
Mar 64.22 +.10
May 64.82 +.10
Jul 65.32 +.10
Est. sales 32,365. Fri.'s sales 16,163
Fri.'s open int 193,288