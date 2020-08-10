https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15473150.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Sep
|62.80
|+.44
|Oct
|62.40
|62.78
|62.34
|62.34
|+.46
|Nov
|62.80
|+.44
|Dec
|62.36
|63.11
|62.01
|62.80
|+.44
|Jan
|63.60
|+.41
|Mar
|63.00
|63.88
|62.98
|63.60
|+.41
|May
|63.68
|64.61
|63.53
|64.21
|+.34
|Jul
|64.40
|65.08
|64.17
|64.66
|+.36
|Sep
|63.07
|+.37
|Oct
|63.37
|+.37
|Nov
|63.07
|+.37
|Dec
|62.75
|63.50
|62.63
|63.07
|+.37
|Jan
|63.81
|+.36
|Mar
|63.81
|+.36
|May
|64.51
|+.36
|Jul
|65.25
|65.25
|65.11
|65.11
|+.36
|Sep
|63.81
|+.36
|Oct
|64.11
|+.36
|Nov
|63.81
|+.36
|Dec
|63.81
|+.36
|Jan
|64.51
|+.36
|Mar
|64.51
|+.36
|May
|65.11
|+.36
|Jul
|65.61
|+.36
|Est. sales 22,709.
|Fri.'s sales 38,370
|Fri.'s open int 192,208
