NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Sep
|63.35
|—.96
|Oct
|63.75
|—.96
|Nov
|63.35
|—.96
|Dec
|64.01
|64.21
|63.26
|63.35
|—.96
|Jan
|64.04
|—.79
|Mar
|64.39
|64.68
|63.92
|64.04
|—.79
|May
|64.95
|64.96
|64.40
|64.68
|—.66
|Jul
|65.36
|65.49
|64.84
|65.26
|—.51
|Sep
|63.85
|—.19
|Oct
|64.55
|—.32
|Nov
|63.85
|—.19
|Dec
|63.41
|64.00
|63.11
|63.85
|—.19
|Jan
|64.65
|—.19
|Mar
|64.65
|—.19
|May
|65.35
|—.19
|Jul
|66.00
|—.19
|Sep
|64.60
|—.09
|Oct
|65.30
|—.09
|Nov
|64.60
|—.09
|Dec
|64.60
|—.09
|Jan
|65.20
|+.01
|Mar
|65.20
|+.01
|May
|65.70
|+.16
|Est. sales 14,813.
|Fri.'s sales 18,765
|Fri.'s open int 175,799,
|up 1,781
