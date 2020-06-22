https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15357955.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Jul
|61.50
|62.85
|61.15
|62.52
|+.96
|Sep
|59.85
|+.04
|Oct
|60.10
|60.85
|59.60
|60.78
|+.88
|Nov
|59.85
|+.04
|Dec
|60.05
|60.05
|59.20
|59.85
|+.04
|Jan
|60.58
|+.02
|Mar
|60.79
|60.79
|60.02
|60.58
|+.02
|May
|61.34
|61.34
|60.70
|61.17
|+.05
|Jul
|61.65
|61.76
|61.18
|61.58
|+.14
|Sep
|60.05
|+.14
|Oct
|60.55
|+.14
|Nov
|60.05
|+.14
|Dec
|60.00
|60.13
|59.66
|60.05
|+.14
|Jan
|60.90
|+.14
|Mar
|60.90
|+.14
|May
|61.55
|+.14
|Jul
|62.20
|+.14
|Sep
|61.00
|+.14
|Oct
|61.70
|+.14
|Nov
|61.00
|+.14
|Dec
|61.00
|+.14
|Jan
|61.50
|+.14
|Mar
|61.50
|+.14
|May
|61.75
|+.14
|Est. sales 20,124.
|Fri.'s sales 17,862
|Fri.'s open int 165,489
