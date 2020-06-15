https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15341621.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Jul
|59.80
|59.80
|58.69
|59.01
|—.83
|Sep
|58.35
|—.68
|Oct
|59.58
|59.58
|58.37
|58.65
|—.93
|Nov
|58.35
|—.68
|Dec
|58.97
|59.00
|57.75
|58.35
|—.68
|Jan
|59.01
|—.57
|Mar
|59.50
|59.50
|58.37
|59.01
|—.57
|May
|59.80
|59.91
|58.88
|59.56
|—.42
|Jul
|59.73
|60.40
|59.22
|59.97
|—.31
|Sep
|58.59
|—.39
|Oct
|60.50
|60.50
|60.22
|60.22
|—.31
|Nov
|58.59
|—.39
|Dec
|58.44
|58.86
|58.00
|58.59
|—.39
|Jan
|59.49
|—.39
|Mar
|59.49
|—.39
|May
|60.09
|—.39
|Jul
|60.74
|—.34
|Sep
|59.54
|—.44
|Oct
|60.14
|—.14
|Nov
|59.54
|—.44
|Dec
|59.54
|—.44
|Jan
|60.04
|—.44
|Mar
|60.04
|—.44
|May
|60.29
|—.44
|Est. sales 33,566.
|Fri.'s sales 23,923
|Fri.'s open int 173,946
