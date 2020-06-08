https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15325269.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Jul
|62.16
|62.16
|60.58
|60.81
|—.98
|Sep
|60.37
|—.61
|Oct
|61.06
|62.05
|60.64
|61.12
|+.04
|Nov
|60.37
|—.61
|Dec
|61.07
|61.14
|60.11
|60.37
|—.61
|Jan
|60.94
|—.45
|Mar
|61.49
|61.49
|60.70
|60.94
|—.45
|May
|61.71
|61.85
|61.05
|61.27
|—.45
|Jul
|62.01
|62.20
|61.31
|61.48
|—.53
|Sep
|59.92
|—.53
|Oct
|60.22
|—.53
|Nov
|59.92
|—.53
|Dec
|60.54
|60.54
|59.87
|59.92
|—.53
|Jan
|60.82
|—.58
|Mar
|60.82
|—.58
|May
|61.52
|—.63
|Jul
|62.12
|—.63
|Sep
|61.02
|—.63
|Oct
|61.32
|—.63
|Nov
|61.02
|—.63
|Dec
|61.02
|—.63
|Jan
|61.52
|—.63
|Mar
|61.52
|—.63
|May
|61.77
|—.63
|Est. sales 35,852.
|Fri.'s sales 60,133
|Fri.'s open int 184,552
