NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Mar 61.39 —1.58
May 62.00 62.50 60.50 61.21 —1.58
Jul 62.98 63.11 61.17 61.91 —1.60
Sep 62.11 —1.70
Oct 62.16 —1.85
Nov 62.11 —1.70
Dec 63.05 63.34 61.40 62.11 —1.70
Jan 62.99 —1.62
Mar 64.01 64.13 62.31 62.99 —1.62
May 64.14 64.65 63.05 63.67 —1.53
Jul 64.65 64.65 63.50 64.03 —1.52
Sep 62.05 —1.70
Oct 62.45 —1.65
Nov 62.05 —1.70
Dec 62.79 62.91 61.54 62.05 —1.70
Jan 62.70 —1.70
Mar 62.70 —1.70
May 62.95 —1.70
Jul 63.05 —1.70
Sep 61.75 —1.70
Oct 62.05 —1.70
Nov 61.75 —1.70
Dec 61.75 —1.70
Est. sales 49,397. Fri.'s sales 30,744
Fri.'s open int 210,451, up 2,184