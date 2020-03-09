https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15117720.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|61.39
|—1.58
|May
|62.00
|62.50
|60.50
|61.21
|—1.58
|Jul
|62.98
|63.11
|61.17
|61.91
|—1.60
|Sep
|62.11
|—1.70
|Oct
|62.16
|—1.85
|Nov
|62.11
|—1.70
|Dec
|63.05
|63.34
|61.40
|62.11
|—1.70
|Jan
|62.99
|—1.62
|Mar
|64.01
|64.13
|62.31
|62.99
|—1.62
|May
|64.14
|64.65
|63.05
|63.67
|—1.53
|Jul
|64.65
|64.65
|63.50
|64.03
|—1.52
|Sep
|62.05
|—1.70
|Oct
|62.45
|—1.65
|Nov
|62.05
|—1.70
|Dec
|62.79
|62.91
|61.54
|62.05
|—1.70
|Jan
|62.70
|—1.70
|Mar
|62.70
|—1.70
|May
|62.95
|—1.70
|Jul
|63.05
|—1.70
|Sep
|61.75
|—1.70
|Oct
|62.05
|—1.70
|Nov
|61.75
|—1.70
|Dec
|61.75
|—1.70
|Est. sales 49,397.
|Fri.'s sales 30,744
|Fri.'s open int 210,451,
|up 2,184
