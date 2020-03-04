https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15105570.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|62.96
|+.21
|May
|62.96
|64.05
|62.87
|62.98
|+.21
|Jul
|63.86
|64.79
|63.58
|63.67
|+.11
|Sep
|63.96
|+.13
|Oct
|64.36
|64.37
|63.97
|63.97
|+.44
|Nov
|63.96
|+.13
|Dec
|64.10
|64.96
|63.90
|63.96
|+.13
|Jan
|64.86
|+.11
|Mar
|65.75
|65.78
|64.83
|64.86
|+.11
|May
|66.36
|66.36
|65.49
|65.49
|+.13
|Jul
|66.15
|66.15
|65.93
|65.93
|+.15
|Sep
|64.18
|+.15
|Oct
|64.48
|+.15
|Nov
|64.18
|+.15
|Dec
|64.43
|64.45
|64.18
|64.18
|+.15
|Jan
|64.83
|+.15
|Mar
|64.83
|+.15
|May
|65.08
|+.15
|Jul
|65.18
|+.15
|Sep
|63.88
|+.15
|Oct
|64.18
|+.15
|Nov
|63.88
|+.15
|Dec
|63.88
|+.15
|Est. sales 33,674.
|Tue.'s sales 36,318
|Tue.'s open int 201,743
