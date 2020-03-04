NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Mar 62.96 +.21
May 62.96 64.05 62.87 62.98 +.21
Jul 63.86 64.79 63.58 63.67 +.11
Sep 63.96 +.13
Oct 64.36 64.37 63.97 63.97 +.44
Nov 63.96 +.13
Dec 64.10 64.96 63.90 63.96 +.13
Jan 64.86 +.11
Mar 65.75 65.78 64.83 64.86 +.11
May 66.36 66.36 65.49 65.49 +.13
Jul 66.15 66.15 65.93 65.93 +.15
Sep 64.18 +.15
Oct 64.48 +.15
Nov 64.18 +.15
Dec 64.43 64.45 64.18 64.18 +.15
Jan 64.83 +.15
Mar 64.83 +.15
May 65.08 +.15
Jul 65.18 +.15
Sep 63.88 +.15
Oct 64.18 +.15
Nov 63.88 +.15
Dec 63.88 +.15
Est. sales 33,674. Tue.'s sales 36,318
Tue.'s open int 201,743