NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Mar 65.68 65.73 65.55 65.55 —.78
May 66.84 66.85 65.37 65.47 —.83
Jul 67.04 67.39 65.99 66.08 —.84
Sep 65.84 —.91
Oct 66.00 66.00 65.23 65.25 —1.15
Nov 65.84 —.91
Dec 66.65 67.19 65.77 65.84 —.91
Jan 66.66 —.81
Mar 67.46 67.73 66.59 66.66 —.81
May 68.00 68.21 67.23 67.31 —.70
Jul 68.34 68.34 67.60 67.64 —.57
Sep 65.54 —.45
Oct 65.84 —.45
Nov 65.54 —.45
Dec 66.00 66.00 65.50 65.54 —.45
Jan 66.14 —.45
Mar 66.14 —.45
May 66.39 —.45
Jul 66.49 —.45
Sep 65.19 —.45
Oct 65.49 —.45
Nov 65.19 —.45
Dec 65.19 —.45
Est. sales 39,423. Tue.'s sales 37,235
Tue.'s open int 194,910