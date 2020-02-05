https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15032984.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|67.60
|68.42
|67.32
|67.51
|+.16
|May
|68.35
|68.96
|67.95
|68.11
|+.09
|Jul
|69.17
|69.74
|68.83
|68.95
|+.07
|Sep
|68.77
|+.15
|Oct
|68.52
|68.52
|68.07
|68.07
|—.98
|Nov
|68.77
|+.15
|Dec
|69.19
|69.37
|68.67
|68.77
|+.15
|Jan
|69.66
|+.13
|Mar
|69.89
|70.03
|69.66
|69.66
|+.13
|May
|70.25
|70.25
|70.12
|70.12
|+.13
|Jul
|70.44
|70.44
|70.35
|70.35
|+.13
|Sep
|67.54
|+.13
|Oct
|69.24
|+.11
|Nov
|67.54
|+.13
|Dec
|67.54
|+.13
|Jan
|67.99
|+.13
|Mar
|67.99
|+.13
|May
|68.00
|+.11
|Jul
|67.70
|+.11
|Sep
|66.60
|+.11
|Oct
|67.25
|+.11
|Nov
|66.60
|+.11
|Dec
|66.60
|+.11
|Est. sales 42,259.
|Tue.'s sales 50,436
|Tue.'s open int 250,242
