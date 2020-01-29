https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15014396.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|70.40
|70.92
|69.87
|70.06
|—.30
|May
|70.92
|71.45
|70.50
|70.69
|—.23
|Jul
|71.74
|72.21
|71.27
|71.48
|—.16
|Sep
|70.71
|+.06
|Oct
|70.36
|71.50
|70.36
|71.23
|+.99
|Nov
|70.71
|+.06
|Dec
|70.82
|71.30
|70.44
|70.71
|+.06
|Jan
|71.13
|+.18
|Mar
|71.32
|71.32
|70.95
|71.13
|+.18
|May
|71.10
|71.10
|70.95
|70.95
|+.16
|Jul
|70.90
|70.90
|70.78
|70.78
|+.13
|Sep
|69.23
|+.13
|Oct
|69.93
|+.13
|Nov
|69.23
|+.13
|Dec
|69.23
|+.13
|Jan
|68.78
|+.13
|Mar
|68.78
|+.13
|May
|68.48
|+.13
|Jul
|68.18
|+.13
|Sep
|67.43
|+.13
|Oct
|67.93
|+.13
|Nov
|67.43
|+.13
|Dec
|67.43
|+.13
|Est. sales 23,046.
|Tue.'s sales 32,429
|Tue.'s open int 265,593,
|up 917
