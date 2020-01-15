NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Mar 71.38 71.38 70.10 70.32 —1.06
May 72.46 72.46 71.18 71.39 —1.07
Jul 73.39 73.39 72.12 72.31 —1.05
Sep 71.96 —.55
Oct 72.78 72.78 72.71 72.71 —.55
Nov 71.96 —.55
Dec 72.26 72.47 71.66 71.96 —.55
Jan 72.42 —.52
Mar 72.50 72.75 72.20 72.42 —.52
May 72.44 72.44 72.07 72.07 —.53
Jul 72.00 72.00 71.60 71.60 —.56
Sep 69.80 —.56
Oct 70.80 —.56
Nov 69.80 —.56
Dec 69.80 —.56
Jan 69.20 —.41
Mar 69.20 —.41
May 68.90 —.41
Jul 68.60 —.41
Sep 67.85 —.41
Oct 68.35 —.41
Nov 67.85 —.41
Dec 67.85 —.41
Est. sales 31,114. Tue.'s sales 34,532
Tue.'s open int 250,399, up 2,669