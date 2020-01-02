NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Mar 69.12 69.74 69.04 69.27 +.22
May 70.43 70.86 70.14 70.45 +.27
Jul 71.23 71.60 70.94 71.34 +.39
Sep 71.23 +.87
Oct 71.54 +.64
Nov 71.23 +.87
Dec 70.70 71.31 70.39 71.23 +.87
Jan 71.88 +1.08
Mar 71.13 71.90 71.13 71.88 +1.08
May 71.39 71.65 71.39 71.65 +.76
Jul 71.49 71.49 71.39 71.47 +.48
Sep 70.32 +.33
Oct 70.92 +.43
Nov 70.32 +.33
Dec 70.20 70.32 70.20 70.32 +.33
Jan 68.87 +.38
Mar 68.87 +.38
May 68.67 +.33
Jul 68.52 +.28
Oct 68.27 +.23
Est. sales 32,170. Tue.'s sales 21,486
Tue.'s open int 221,797