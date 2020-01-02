https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-14945509.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|69.12
|69.74
|69.04
|69.27
|+.22
|May
|70.43
|70.86
|70.14
|70.45
|+.27
|Jul
|71.23
|71.60
|70.94
|71.34
|+.39
|Sep
|71.23
|+.87
|Oct
|71.54
|+.64
|Nov
|71.23
|+.87
|Dec
|70.70
|71.31
|70.39
|71.23
|+.87
|Jan
|71.88
|+1.08
|Mar
|71.13
|71.90
|71.13
|71.88
|+1.08
|May
|71.39
|71.65
|71.39
|71.65
|+.76
|Jul
|71.49
|71.49
|71.39
|71.47
|+.48
|Sep
|70.32
|+.33
|Oct
|70.92
|+.43
|Nov
|70.32
|+.33
|Dec
|70.20
|70.32
|70.20
|70.32
|+.33
|Jan
|68.87
|+.38
|Mar
|68.87
|+.38
|May
|68.67
|+.33
|Jul
|68.52
|+.28
|Oct
|68.27
|+.23
|Est. sales 32,170.
|Tue.'s sales 21,486
|Tue.'s open int 221,797
