NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|67.97
|68.75
|67.57
|68.61
|+.65
|May
|68.78
|69.76
|68.60
|69.66
|+.66
|Jul
|69.43
|70.33
|69.28
|70.30
|+.64
|Sep
|69.90
|+.29
|Oct
|70.12
|+.46
|Nov
|69.90
|+.29
|Dec
|69.25
|69.90
|69.25
|69.90
|+.29
|Jan
|70.26
|+.24
|Mar
|70.11
|70.26
|70.11
|70.26
|+.24
|May
|69.91
|70.03
|69.90
|70.03
|+.16
|Jul
|69.72
|69.76
|69.72
|69.76
|+.04
|Sep
|68.46
|+.04
|Oct
|69.24
|+.02
|Nov
|68.46
|+.04
|Dec
|68.46
|+.04
|Jan
|66.96
|+.04
|Mar
|66.96
|+.04
|May
|66.86
|+.04
|Jul
|66.76
|+.04
|Oct
|66.56
|+.04
|Est. sales 24,682.
|Fri.'s sales 27,463
|Fri.'s open int 208,828,
|up 1,482
