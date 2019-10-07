NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Oct 60.75 +.16
Nov 61.83 +.16
Dec 62.07 62.27 61.39 61.83 +.16
Jan 62.57 +.15
Mar 62.74 62.93 62.12 62.57 +.15
May 63.56 63.66 62.97 63.43 +.17
Jul 64.23 64.29 63.66 64.10 +.15
Sep 64.82 +.21
Oct 64.25 +.04
Nov 64.82 +.21
Dec 64.88 65.00 64.38 64.82 +.21
Jan 65.25 +.08
Mar 65.35 65.35 64.91 65.25 +.08
May 66.03 66.20 65.75 66.20 +.23
Jul 66.25 66.90 66.25 66.90 +.18
Sep 65.30 +.17
Oct 66.10 +.12
Nov 65.30 +.17
Dec 65.30 +.17
Jan 65.60 +.17
Mar 65.60 +.17
May 66.25 +.17
Jul 66.90 +.17
Est. sales 17,472. Fri.'s sales 17,152
Fri.'s open int 235,357