NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Oct 59.75 —.07
Nov 60.83 —.07
Dec 60.98 61.13 60.08 60.83 —.07
Jan 61.55 —.08
Mar 61.58 61.86 60.82 61.55 —.08
May 62.26 62.66 61.60 62.45 +.04
Jul 62.92 63.41 62.34 63.18 +.14
Sep 63.95 +.14
Oct 63.51 +.05
Nov 63.95 +.14
Dec 63.72 64.17 63.22 63.95 +.14
Jan 64.69 +.13
Mar 64.00 64.73 64.00 64.69 +.13
May 65.65 65.65 65.61 65.61 —.04
Jul 66.58 +.04
Sep 64.88 —.74
Oct 65.85 —.42
Nov 64.88 —.74
Dec 64.88 —.74
Jan 65.16 —.86
Mar 65.16 —.86
May 65.81 —.86
Jul 66.46 —.86
Est. sales 21,225. Fri.'s sales 20,308
Fri.'s open int 235,477, up 746