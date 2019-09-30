https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-14480642.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|59.75
|—.07
|Nov
|60.83
|—.07
|Dec
|60.98
|61.13
|60.08
|60.83
|—.07
|Jan
|61.55
|—.08
|Mar
|61.58
|61.86
|60.82
|61.55
|—.08
|May
|62.26
|62.66
|61.60
|62.45
|+.04
|Jul
|62.92
|63.41
|62.34
|63.18
|+.14
|Sep
|63.95
|+.14
|Oct
|63.51
|+.05
|Nov
|63.95
|+.14
|Dec
|63.72
|64.17
|63.22
|63.95
|+.14
|Jan
|64.69
|+.13
|Mar
|64.00
|64.73
|64.00
|64.69
|+.13
|May
|65.65
|65.65
|65.61
|65.61
|—.04
|Jul
|66.58
|+.04
|Sep
|64.88
|—.74
|Oct
|65.85
|—.42
|Nov
|64.88
|—.74
|Dec
|64.88
|—.74
|Jan
|65.16
|—.86
|Mar
|65.16
|—.86
|May
|65.81
|—.86
|Jul
|66.46
|—.86
|Est. sales 21,225.
|Fri.'s sales 20,308
|Fri.'s open int 235,477,
|up 746
