NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|58.82
|60.25
|58.68
|59.83
|+.70
|Nov
|60.91
|+.39
|Dec
|60.60
|61.67
|60.13
|60.91
|+.39
|Jan
|61.68
|+.51
|Mar
|61.00
|62.27
|60.85
|61.68
|+.51
|May
|61.91
|62.95
|61.71
|62.51
|+.52
|Jul
|62.41
|63.53
|62.41
|63.16
|+.50
|Sep
|63.99
|+.47
|Oct
|63.66
|+.50
|Nov
|63.99
|+.47
|Dec
|63.45
|64.30
|63.29
|63.99
|+.47
|Jan
|64.28
|+.08
|Mar
|64.00
|64.60
|64.00
|64.28
|+.08
|May
|65.20
|65.25
|65.16
|65.16
|—.07
|Jul
|66.30
|66.44
|66.15
|66.15
|—.05
|Sep
|64.96
|—.05
|Oct
|65.54
|—.05
|Nov
|64.96
|—.05
|Dec
|64.96
|—.05
|Jan
|65.36
|—.05
|Mar
|65.36
|—.05
|May
|66.01
|—.05
|Jul
|66.66
|—.05
|Est. sales 16,394.
|Fri.'s sales 17,150
|Fri.'s open int 232,356,
|up 369
