NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Sep 63.36 +.29
Oct 62.70 63.71 62.64 62.79 +.54
Nov 63.36 +.29
Dec 63.17 63.98 63.10 63.36 +.29
Jan 64.15 +.17
Mar 64.15 64.67 63.92 64.15 +.17
May 65.07 65.59 64.90 65.05 +.08
Jul 66.22 66.47 65.79 65.87 —.01
Sep 65.67 —.06
Oct 65.37 —.11
Nov 65.67 —.06
Dec 65.98 66.21 65.50 65.67 —.06
Jan 66.72 —.06
Mar 66.72 —.06
May 67.72 —.06
Jul 68.57 —.06
Sep 67.07 —.06
Oct 67.87 —.06
Nov 67.07 —.06
Dec 67.07 —.06
Jan 67.47 —.06
Mar 67.47 —.06
May 68.12 —.06
Est. sales 19,812. Fri.'s sales 21,768
Fri.'s open int 197,259, up 1,838