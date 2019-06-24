https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-14037340.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Jul
|61.75
|62.79
|61.75
|62.30
|+1.11
|Sep
|65.69
|+.13
|Oct
|64.86
|65.57
|64.86
|65.36
|+.63
|Nov
|65.69
|+.13
|Dec
|65.57
|66.27
|65.57
|65.69
|+.13
|Jan
|66.44
|+.05
|Mar
|66.21
|67.03
|66.21
|66.44
|+.05
|May
|67.43
|67.77
|67.13
|67.17
|—.02
|Jul
|68.09
|68.16
|67.68
|67.74
|—.06
|Sep
|66.31
|—.16
|Oct
|67.11
|—.13
|Nov
|66.31
|—.16
|Dec
|66.80
|66.80
|66.23
|66.31
|—.16
|Jan
|66.99
|—.24
|Mar
|66.92
|66.99
|66.78
|66.99
|—.24
|May
|67.74
|—.24
|Jul
|68.34
|—.24
|Sep
|66.64
|—.19
|Oct
|67.59
|—.24
|Nov
|66.64
|—.19
|Dec
|66.64
|—.19
|Jan
|67.04
|—.19
|Mar
|67.04
|—.19
|May
|68.04
|—.19
|Est. sales 15,712.
|Fri.'s sales 20,902
|Fri.'s open int 175,809
View Comments