NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Mar 70.62 70.93 69.72 69.78 —.77
May 71.76 72.12 71.01 71.11 —.65
Jul 73.18 73.46 72.33 72.44 —.69
Sep 72.37 —.33
Oct 72.60 —.35
Nov 72.37 —.33
Dec 72.89 73.25 72.25 72.37 —.33
Jan 73.52 —.42
Mar 74.13 74.17 73.45 73.52 —.42
May 73.99 —.45
Jul 74.37 —.42
Sep 71.95 —.22
Oct 73.06 —.23
Nov 71.95 —.22
Dec 72.00 72.00 71.95 71.95 —.22
Jan 72.22 —.20
Mar 72.22 —.20
May 72.72 —.20
Jul 73.02 —.20
Sep 71.77 —.20
Oct 72.27 —.20
Nov 71.77 —.20
Dec 71.77 —.20
Est. sales 62,711. Mon.'s sales 76,769
Mon.'s open int 244,926