NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Mar 72.25 72.86 72.10 72.20 +.01
May 73.70 74.20 73.39 73.50 +.01
Jul 74.87 75.31 74.39 74.63 +.11
Sep 73.30 +.07
Oct 73.58 +.19
Nov 73.30 +.07
Dec 73.39 73.86 73.12 73.30 +.07
Jan 74.26 +.07
Mar 74.43 74.51 74.12 74.26 +.07
May 74.40 74.70 74.35 74.48 —.04
Jul 74.60 74.92 74.55 74.71 —.10
Sep 71.38 +.07
Oct 71.90 —.01
Nov 71.38 +.07
Dec 71.38 +.07
Jan 71.86 +.07
Mar 71.86 +.07
May 74.98 +.07
Jul 74.65 +.07
Oct 74.56 +.07
Est. sales 15,394. Fri.'s sales 16,830
Fri.'s open int 213,318, up 473