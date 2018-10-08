NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Oct 77.94 +1.45
Nov 77.55 +1.45
Dec 76.39 77.61 76.17 77.55 +1.45
Jan 78.49 +1.35
Mar 77.38 78.59 77.24 78.49 +1.35
May 78.19 79.28 78.08 79.21 +1.26
Jul 78.94 79.91 78.85 79.84 +1.13
Sep 76.32 +.57
Oct 77.27 +1.13
Nov 76.32 +.57
Dec 75.98 76.43 75.84 76.32 +.57
Jan 77.09 +.53
Mar 76.86 77.10 76.85 77.09 +.53
May 77.21 77.67 77.16 77.53 +.46
Jul 77.29 78.24 77.25 77.85 +.54
Sep 74.22 +.37
Oct 75.17 +.24
Nov 74.22 +.37
Dec 74.00 74.22 74.00 74.22 +.37
Jan 74.35 +.37
Mar 74.35 +.37
May 74.97 +.37
Jul 74.56 +.37
Est. sales 32,693. Fri.'s sales 20,017
Fri.'s open int 251,693