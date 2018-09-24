https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13254241.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|78.73
|—.55
|Nov
|78.58
|—.55
|Dec
|79.25
|79.30
|78.32
|78.58
|—.55
|Jan
|78.96
|—.55
|Mar
|79.65
|79.69
|78.75
|78.96
|—.55
|May
|80.23
|80.34
|79.40
|79.59
|—.54
|Jul
|80.62
|80.78
|79.99
|80.18
|—.54
|Sep
|76.18
|—.42
|Oct
|76.73
|—.52
|Nov
|76.18
|—.42
|Dec
|76.50
|76.67
|76.16
|76.18
|—.42
|Jan
|76.96
|—.44
|Mar
|76.96
|—.44
|May
|77.40
|—.44
|Jul
|77.72
|—.44
|Sep
|73.94
|—.29
|Oct
|75.54
|—.44
|Nov
|73.94
|—.29
|Dec
|73.94
|—.29
|Jan
|73.99
|—.42
|Mar
|73.99
|—.42
|May
|74.69
|—.42
|Jul
|74.28
|—.42
|Est. sales 13,879.
|Fri.'s sales 19,972
|Fri.'s open int 249,997
