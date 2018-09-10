NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Oct 83.15 83.93 83.15 83.93 +1.80
Nov 83.85 +1.86
Dec 82.50 83.93 82.50 83.85 +1.86
Jan 84.17 +1.77
Mar 82.80 84.22 82.80 84.17 +1.77
May 83.25 84.49 83.25 84.43 +1.71
Jul 83.46 84.69 83.46 84.63 +1.67
Sep 78.73 +1.00
Oct 80.02 +1.44
Nov 78.73 +1.00
Dec 78.15 78.79 78.00 78.73 +1.00
Jan 78.98 +.94
Mar 79.00 79.00 78.98 78.98 +.94
May 79.35 +.94
Jul 79.78 +1.06
Sep 75.89 +1.06
Oct 77.48 +1.06
Nov 75.89 +1.06
Dec 75.89 +1.06
Jan 75.82 +1.06
Mar 75.82 +1.06
May 76.16 +1.06
Jul 75.75 +1.06
Est. sales 23,842. Fri.'s sales 23,629
Fri.'s open int 255,765, up 489