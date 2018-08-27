NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Oct 82.15 83.52 82.15 83.52 +1.71
Nov 83.34 +1.71
Dec 81.60 83.54 81.34 83.34 +1.71
Jan 83.52 +1.73
Mar 81.72 83.76 81.57 83.52 +1.73
May 82.11 83.94 81.99 83.78 +1.60
Jul 82.47 84.17 82.39 84.06 +1.51
Sep 77.74 +.96
Oct 79.69 +1.34
Nov 77.74 +.96
Dec 76.75 78.00 76.75 77.74 +.96
Jan 77.98 +.92
Mar 77.74 78.20 77.68 77.98 +.92
May 77.98 78.32 77.91 78.32 +.89
Jul 78.03 78.60 77.96 78.60 +.90
Sep 75.16
Oct 76.88 +.49
Nov 75.16
Dec 75.16 75.23 75.16 75.16
Jan 74.99 +.29
Mar 74.99 +.29
May 74.89 +.29
Jul 74.48 +.29
Est. sales 19,669. Fri.'s sales 18,295
Fri.'s open int 251,652