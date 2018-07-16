NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Sep 87.77 —.07
Oct 89.00 89.32 88.68 88.88 —.02
Nov 87.77 —.07
Dec 87.80 88.29 87.23 87.77 —.07
Jan 87.54 —.08
Mar 87.50 88.03 87.03 87.54 —.08
May 87.64 88.16 87.20 87.64 —.13
Jul 87.95 88.12 87.23 87.59 —.15
Sep 80.87 —.47
Oct 82.20 —.30
Nov 80.87 —.47
Dec 81.39 81.39 80.69 80.87 —.47
Jan 80.78 —.47
Mar 80.78 —.47
May 80.73 —.47
Jul 80.80 —.47
Sep 78.87 —1.10
Oct 79.36 —.81
Nov 78.87 —1.10
Dec 78.87 —1.10
Jan 78.41 —1.10
Mar 78.41 —1.10
May 78.31 —1.10
Est. sales 12,453. Fri.'s sales 25,156
Fri.'s open int 256,441, up 1,274