CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|712½
|725½
|709¼
|719¼
|+8
|Dec
|727¼
|739¾
|723¼
|733¼
|+7¾
|Mar
|739½
|752
|736¼
|745¾
|+7
|May
|744¾
|755½
|740¾
|750½
|+6¾
|Jul
|712¼
|720¾
|708¼
|717
|+4¼
|Sep
|710
|720½
|710
|718½
|+4¼
|Dec
|716
|724¼
|716
|722½
|+3¼
|Mar
|720¾
|720¾
|720¾
|720¾
|+¾
|Est. sales 45,683.
|Wed.'s sales 100,001
|Wed.'s open int 396,073
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|550
|553¼
|548
|552½
|+1¼
|Dec
|550
|552¾
|547½
|551¾
|Mar
|557¼
|559¼
|554½
|558¼
|—
|½
|May
|561½
|563½
|559
|562½
|—
|½
|Jul
|560
|561¾
|557¼
|560¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|526¼
|528¼
|524½
|525½
|—3
|Dec
|520
|521
|516½
|517½
|—3¾
|Mar
|526¾
|526¾
|524
|524
|—4
|Jul
|531¼
|531¾
|531
|531¼
|—3
|Dec
|484½
|484½
|482½
|482½
|—3
|Dec
|440¼
|440¼
|440¼
|440¼
|—1
|Est. sales 87,237.
|Wed.'s sales 271,183
|Wed.'s open int 1,443,949,
|up 185
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|519
|521¾
|511
|512
|—3¾
|Dec
|515½
|517
|506¼
|510
|—4¾
|Mar
|506½
|506½
|504¼
|506¼
|—5
|Est. sales 238.
|Wed.'s sales 437
|Wed.'s open int 4,902,
|up 70
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1345
|1362¾
|1341½
|1353¼
|+7¼
|Nov
|1331
|1331½
|1318
|1323½
|—9¼
|Jan
|1336
|1336
|1322¾
|1328¼
|—9
|Mar
|1336¼
|1337¾
|1325½
|1331
|—8½
|May
|1339¾
|1339¾
|1329¼
|1335
|—8
|Jul
|1342¾
|1343¼
|1330¾
|1336
|—8½
|Aug
|1328
|1328½
|1321
|1325½
|—8
|Sep
|1285
|1290
|1285
|1290
|—9
|Nov
|1276
|1278½
|1264¼
|1269
|—10½
|Jan
|1264
|1264
|1264
|1264
|—12½
|Jul
|1247¼
|1247¼
|1245
|1246¾
|—2
|Nov
|1195¼
|1195¼
|1187½
|1192½
|—5¼
|Est. sales 69,792.
|Wed.'s sales 148,617
|Wed.'s open int 682,679
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|61.89
|61.95
|60.33
|60.89
|—1.00
|Oct
|61.31
|61.36
|59.68
|60.16
|—1.14
|Dec
|61.25
|61.30
|59.59
|60.06
|—1.18
|Jan
|61.19
|61.20
|59.49
|59.94
|—1.15
|Mar
|60.83
|60.83
|59.18
|59.60
|—1.12
|May
|60.09
|60.10
|58.86
|59.20
|—1.13
|Jul
|59.90
|59.90
|58.39
|58.72
|—1.17
|Aug
|59.01
|59.03
|58.89
|58.89
|—.46
|Dec
|57.69
|57.81
|56.76
|56.93
|—.93
|Est. sales 44,591.
|Wed.'s sales 96,522
|Wed.'s open int 422,081
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|352.20
|354.20
|350.70
|353.40
|+1.10
|Oct
|349.90
|352.00
|348.50
|350.80
|+.70
|Dec
|352.60
|354.50
|351.20
|353.00
|+.20
|Jan
|353.10
|355.00
|352.00
|353.50
|+.30
|Mar
|353.00
|355.50
|352.80
|354.50
|+.60
|May
|355.10
|357.30
|354.50
|356.30
|+.60
|Jul
|357.40
|359.70
|357.00
|358.70
|+.50
|Aug
|356.40
|358.20
|356.20
|357.40
|+.50
|Sep
|353.70
|354.40
|353.30
|353.70
|+.70
|Oct
|345.80
|347.40
|345.80
|347.30
|+.70
|Dec
|344.30
|347.30
|344.10
|347.30
|+.30
|Est. sales 46,118.
|Wed.'s sales 87,731
|Wed.'s open int 359,880