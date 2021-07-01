Skip to main content
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 667¾ 683 667¾ 677 +5½
Sep 679 694¼ 668¾ 685¼ +5¾
Dec 686¼ 699¼ 674¼ 691 +6
Mar 690¾ 705¼ 681 697½ +6½
May 692 706¼ 684¼ 699 +6
Jul 685½ 698½ 678½ 692¾ +5½
Sep 684 700 681 695¾ +5½
Dec 689½ 705½ 687½ 700 +2½
Mar 689 705 688¼ 700¼ +1
Jul 661¼ 667¾ 661¼ 664½
Est. sales 64,960. Wed.'s sales 153,777
Wed.'s open int 347,573, up 3,304
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 719¾ 744½ 719¾ 727¼ +7¼
Sep 605 626 603¾ 612¼ +13
Dec 594¾ 611¼ 591¼ 597 +8½
Mar 600 616½ 597 602¾ +7¼
May 602¾ 619½ 600¼ 605¼ +5¼
Jul 601¼ 617 599¼ 603¾ +4½
Sep 530 541½ 528¾ 532½ +2¼
Dec 507 518 505¾ 511 +4
Mar 514½ 524¾ 512½ 520¼ +6½
Jul 521 529¾ 521 523½ +4½
Dec 456¼ 461 456 458¼ +2½
Dec 420¼ 422¼ 420¼ 421¾ +2½
Est. sales 220,723. Wed.'s sales 551,063
Wed.'s open int 1,495,750, up 10,548
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 392 392½ 386 390¼ ¾
Dec 393 393¼ 387¼ 391¼ ¾
Dec 383 383 383 383 —5½
Est. sales 185. Wed.'s sales 675
Wed.'s open int 3,398, up 159
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1450¼ 1480 1438 1471 +21
Aug 1434¾ 1459¾ 1409 1454½ +24½
Sep 1411½ 1434¾ 1386¼ 1427¼ +19¼
Nov 1402½ 1423 1376 1414¾ +15¾
Jan 1403 1425 1378½ 1416¾ +17
Mar 1369½ 1398 1353¾ 1389¼ +16½
May 1360¼ 1389¾ 1344¼ 1380¼ +15¼
Jul 1361¾ 1388¼ 1343 1375¼ +11¾
Aug 1362 1362 1362 1362 +17¼
Sep 1315 1321 1315 1321 +19½
Nov 1264 1292 1250¾ 1282¼ +12¼
Jan 1276¼ 1276¼ 1276¼ 1276¼ +6¾
Mar 1265 1265 1265 1265 +2¼
Nov 1190 1190 1184½ 1184½ +4½
Est. sales 117,659. Wed.'s sales 264,722
Wed.'s open int 686,879, up 10,415
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 64.75 67.86 64.73 66.75 +1.59
Aug 63.10 65.89 62.21 64.40 +.98
Sep 62.81 65.42 61.87 63.86 +.75
Oct 62.89 65.10 61.63 63.53 +.64
Dec 62.75 64.87 61.51 63.31 +.55
Jan 62.16 64.02 61.21 62.73 +.47
Mar 61.38 63.14 60.28 61.80 +.41
May 60.60 62.35 59.53 60.95 +.31
Jul 59.01 61.72 59.01 60.79 +.69
Aug 60.32 60.32 59.74 59.94 +.49
Sep 59.70 59.70 59.40 59.40 +.60
Dec 57.50 58.94 57.45 58.51 +.76
Dec 57.25 57.47 57.25 57.47 +.61
Est. sales 74,781. Wed.'s sales 171,112
Wed.'s open int 485,535
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 373.50 383.40 373.50 382.00 +6.50
Aug 377.50 385.80 375.00 385.20 +7.70
Sep 379.00 387.00 376.30 386.80 +7.80
Oct 379.70 386.70 375.30 386.50 +7.70
Dec 382.00 389.70 377.80 389.50 +7.80
Jan 380.10 388.00 376.50 388.00 +7.90
Mar 372.20 381.00 370.60 381.00 +6.90
May 370.00 378.00 366.70 378.00 +6.20
Jul 375.30 379.50 368.30 379.50 +5.80
Aug 373.20 373.20 373.20 373.20 +3.60
Dec 351.50 354.20 349.70 353.80 +3.60
Dec 326.00 326.00 324.00 324.00 —.90
Est. sales 47,474. Wed.'s sales 137,970
Wed.'s open int 385,665, up 2,055