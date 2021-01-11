CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|639
|651½
|628¾
|637¾
|—1
|May
|640¾
|652½
|631
|639¾
|—1
|Jul
|631½
|640½
|623¾
|631
|—
|¾
|Sep
|634
|642¼
|627¼
|633¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|641¼
|649¼
|634¼
|639¾
|—2
|Mar
|647½
|655
|643
|646¾
|—1½
|May
|638
|638
|637¾
|637¾
|—4½
|Jul
|624
|630
|620
|623
|—3¼
|May
|634½
|634¾
|634
|634
|+2¼
|Jul
|600
|600
|600
|600
|+1½
|Est. sales 51,359.
|Fri.'s sales 92,295
|Fri.'s open int 421,778
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|496½
|500½
|490½
|494½
|—1¾
|May
|497½
|501
|491½
|495¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|494
|497¾
|489½
|493½
|—1¼
|Sep
|456¼
|459
|453½
|456¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|439½
|442¾
|438
|440¾
|+¼
|Mar
|444¼
|447¾
|443¼
|447
|+1¼
|May
|446
|450½
|445¾
|450½
|+3¾
|Jul
|444¾
|452
|444½
|451¾
|+6¾
|Sep
|416¼
|418½
|415½
|418¼
|+3
|Dec
|407¼
|409¾
|406½
|409½
|+2¼
|Dec
|409
|409
|408
|408
|—1
|Est. sales 185,813.
|Fri.'s sales 312,954
|Fri.'s open int 1,856,277,
|up 18,365
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|352¾
|357½
|352¾
|356¼
|—1½
|Dec
|300
|300½
|300
|300½
|—1
|Est. sales 62.
|Fri.'s sales 314
|Fri.'s open int 4,767
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1381½
|1384½
|1363¾
|1370¼
|—5½
|Mar
|1379¼
|1388¾
|1363¼
|1368
|—6¾
|May
|1376¾
|1385½
|1361½
|1365¼
|—6
|Jul
|1361¾
|1371¼
|1350
|1353¾
|—4¼
|Aug
|1314
|1322
|1302
|1306¼
|—5¾
|Sep
|1219¼
|1227¾
|1209¼
|1212
|—6¼
|Nov
|1161¾
|1170
|1152¾
|1156¾
|—5
|Jan
|1156¾
|1168
|1150¼
|1154¼
|—4½
|Mar
|1135¾
|1143
|1126
|1130½
|—5
|May
|1132½
|1135
|1119
|1123½
|—5¾
|Jul
|1131½
|1132¾
|1114
|1118
|—9
|Nov
|1061
|1072¾
|1052
|1053¾
|—9¼
|Nov
|1052¾
|1052¾
|1052¾
|1052¾
|+11¼
|Est. sales 139,596.
|Fri.'s sales 238,345
|Fri.'s open int 943,488,
|up 3,303
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|43.90
|43.97
|42.95
|43.00
|—.76
|Mar
|43.66
|44.05
|42.50
|42.71
|—.88
|May
|43.34
|43.64
|42.15
|42.36
|—.86
|Jul
|43.02
|43.31
|41.87
|42.06
|—.88
|Aug
|42.38
|42.62
|41.24
|41.49
|—.80
|Sep
|41.61
|41.75
|40.50
|40.69
|—.83
|Oct
|40.42
|40.42
|39.82
|39.97
|—.68
|Dec
|40.50
|40.70
|39.52
|39.74
|—.59
|Jan
|39.55
|39.55
|39.28
|39.47
|—.54
|Mar
|39.01
|39.07
|38.88
|39.04
|—.58
|May
|38.86
|38.86
|38.65
|38.65
|—.62
|Jul
|38.96
|38.96
|38.39
|38.44
|—.61
|Oct
|37.20
|37.31
|37.20
|37.24
|—.72
|Dec
|37.15
|37.26
|37.15
|37.19
|—.65
|Est. sales 66,028.
|Fri.'s sales 117,232
|Fri.'s open int 470,329,
|up 5,433
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|448.50
|448.50
|445.80
|446.80
|+2.00
|Mar
|441.70
|445.80
|439.20
|441.00
|+1.40
|May
|437.40
|442.30
|436.00
|437.70
|+1.90
|Jul
|434.60
|439.00
|433.10
|435.00
|+2.40
|Aug
|421.90
|425.40
|420.50
|422.10
|+1.90
|Sep
|400.90
|403.50
|399.50
|401.30
|+1.70
|Oct
|379.10
|380.90
|377.60
|378.50
|+.90
|Dec
|375.70
|378.30
|374.80
|376.30
|+1.30
|Jan
|374.30
|374.30
|372.30
|373.60
|+1.30
|Mar
|366.20
|366.70
|364.60
|365.50
|+1.00
|May
|363.30
|363.40
|362.00
|362.60
|+1.40
|Jul
|361.70
|361.70
|360.40
|360.90
|+.60
|Oct
|345.20
|346.00
|345.20
|345.90
|—1.30
|Est. sales 40,786.
|Fri.'s sales 93,619
|Fri.'s open int 418,487