CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 499½ 505 496 503½ +4¾
Sep 502¼ 507 499¼ 505¾ +4¼
Dec 511 515½ 508¾ 514¼ +3¾
Mar 520¼ 523½ 517½ 522¼ +3
May 522 526¼ 521 525 +2
Jul 520½ 524¾ 519¼ 523½ +1½
Sep 526¼ 526¼ 526¼ 526¼ +1
Dec 534 536½ 532¾ 535½
Mar 542½ 543 542½ 543 +2
Est. sales 45,647. Tue.'s sales 77,866
Tue.'s open int 374,510, up 997
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 321¼ 321½ 317¼ 318¾ —2½
Sep 325¾ 325¾ 321¾ 322¾ —3¼
Dec 334½ 334½ 331¼ 332 —2¼
Mar 346¾ 347 344 344¾ —1¾
May 354 354 351¼ 351¾ —1½
Jul 358¾ 358¾ 356¼ 356½ —2
Sep 358 358 356 356¼ —2¼
Dec 363¾ 364½ 362 362½ —2
May 379½ 379½ 379½ 379½ —1
Dec 374 374 374 374 —1½
Dec 379½ 379½ 379½ 379½ —1½
Est. sales 131,007. Tue.'s sales 213,586
Tue.'s open int 1,436,588, up 9,350
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 316 320½ 315½ 320 +4¼
Sep 283¼ 283¼ 283¼ 283¼ +1¼
Dec 274¼ 275 274¼ 275 +2¼
Est. sales 136. Tue.'s sales 540
Tue.'s open int 4,502, up 181
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 842 849¼ 842 845½ +3
Aug 845¼ 851¾ 844¾ 848 +2¾
Sep 845¾ 852 845¾ 847¾ +2
Nov 850 856¾ 850 853¼ +3
Jan 853¾ 860 853½ 856 +2¼
Mar 847¼ 854 847 849½ +2½
May 845½ 852¾ 845 848¼ +3
Jul 853 860¼ 852½ 855 +2½
Aug 858½ 858½ 858½ 858½ +5¼
Sep 854¾ 855 854¾ 855 +6
Nov 848¾ 853 848¼ 848¼ +1½
Est. sales 53,796. Tue.'s sales 142,858
Tue.'s open int 861,248
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 27.07 27.35 26.92 27.23 +.14
Aug 27.28 27.52 27.11 27.37 +.09
Sep 27.44 27.68 27.29 27.66 +.23
Oct 27.58 27.82 27.44 27.69 +.11
Dec 27.88 28.12 27.73 27.99 +.10
Jan 28.03 28.29 27.92 28.16 +.09
Mar 28.12 28.40 28.06 28.28 +.11
May 28.26 28.52 28.15 28.37 +.09
Jul 28.39 28.71 28.35 28.56 +.10
Aug 28.57 28.57 28.57 28.57 +.06
Sep 28.61 28.61 28.60 28.60 +.05
Dec 28.58 28.60 28.58 28.58 —.08
Est. sales 30,787. Tue.'s sales 90,082
Tue.'s open int 470,130
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 284.90 287.50 284.50 285.50 +.90
Aug 286.60 289.30 286.40 287.40 +.90
Sep 288.20 290.60 287.90 288.90 +.80
Oct 289.50 292.00 289.20 290.00 +.60
Dec 292.70 294.90 292.20 292.90 +.40
Jan 294.00 296.20 293.40 293.80 +.10
Mar 291.60 294.20 291.40 291.50
May 290.70 293.10 289.80 290.10 +.20
Jul 293.10 295.50 292.50 292.50 +.30
Aug 293.50 295.90 293.50 294.30 +1.40
Sep 293.00 295.20 293.00 293.40 +1.30
Oct 291.70 293.20 291.70 292.60 +2.00
Dec 292.30 294.30 292.30 293.40 +2.10
Jan 293.70 294.10 293.70 294.10 +2.90
Est. sales 32,805. Tue.'s sales 77,442
Tue.'s open int 442,413, up 630