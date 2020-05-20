https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Open-15283158.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|499½
|505
|496
|503½
|+4¾
|Sep
|502¼
|507
|499¼
|505¾
|+4¼
|Dec
|511
|515½
|508¾
|514¼
|+3¾
|Mar
|520¼
|523½
|517½
|522¼
|+3
|May
|522
|526¼
|521
|525
|+2
|Jul
|520½
|524¾
|519¼
|523½
|+1½
|Sep
|526¼
|526¼
|526¼
|526¼
|+1
|Dec
|534
|536½
|532¾
|535½
|Mar
|542½
|543
|542½
|543
|+2
|Est. sales 45,647.
|Tue.'s sales 77,866
|Tue.'s open int 374,510,
|up 997
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|321¼
|321½
|317¼
|318¾
|—2½
|Sep
|325¾
|325¾
|321¾
|322¾
|—3¼
|Dec
|334½
|334½
|331¼
|332
|—2¼
|Mar
|346¾
|347
|344
|344¾
|—1¾
|May
|354
|354
|351¼
|351¾
|—1½
|Jul
|358¾
|358¾
|356¼
|356½
|—2
|Sep
|358
|358
|356
|356¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|363¾
|364½
|362
|362½
|—2
|May
|379½
|379½
|379½
|379½
|—1
|Dec
|374
|374
|374
|374
|—1½
|Dec
|379½
|379½
|379½
|379½
|—1½
|Est. sales 131,007.
|Tue.'s sales 213,586
|Tue.'s open int 1,436,588,
|up 9,350
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|316
|320½
|315½
|320
|+4¼
|Sep
|283¼
|283¼
|283¼
|283¼
|+1¼
|Dec
|274¼
|275
|274¼
|275
|+2¼
|Est. sales 136.
|Tue.'s sales 540
|Tue.'s open int 4,502,
|up 181
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|842
|849¼
|842
|845½
|+3
|Aug
|845¼
|851¾
|844¾
|848
|+2¾
|Sep
|845¾
|852
|845¾
|847¾
|+2
|Nov
|850
|856¾
|850
|853¼
|+3
|Jan
|853¾
|860
|853½
|856
|+2¼
|Mar
|847¼
|854
|847
|849½
|+2½
|May
|845½
|852¾
|845
|848¼
|+3
|Jul
|853
|860¼
|852½
|855
|+2½
|Aug
|858½
|858½
|858½
|858½
|+5¼
|Sep
|854¾
|855
|854¾
|855
|+6
|Nov
|848¾
|853
|848¼
|848¼
|+1½
|Est. sales 53,796.
|Tue.'s sales 142,858
|Tue.'s open int 861,248
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|27.07
|27.35
|26.92
|27.23
|+.14
|Aug
|27.28
|27.52
|27.11
|27.37
|+.09
|Sep
|27.44
|27.68
|27.29
|27.66
|+.23
|Oct
|27.58
|27.82
|27.44
|27.69
|+.11
|Dec
|27.88
|28.12
|27.73
|27.99
|+.10
|Jan
|28.03
|28.29
|27.92
|28.16
|+.09
|Mar
|28.12
|28.40
|28.06
|28.28
|+.11
|May
|28.26
|28.52
|28.15
|28.37
|+.09
|Jul
|28.39
|28.71
|28.35
|28.56
|+.10
|Aug
|28.57
|28.57
|28.57
|28.57
|+.06
|Sep
|28.61
|28.61
|28.60
|28.60
|+.05
|Dec
|28.58
|28.60
|28.58
|28.58
|—.08
|Est. sales 30,787.
|Tue.'s sales 90,082
|Tue.'s open int 470,130
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|284.90
|287.50
|284.50
|285.50
|+.90
|Aug
|286.60
|289.30
|286.40
|287.40
|+.90
|Sep
|288.20
|290.60
|287.90
|288.90
|+.80
|Oct
|289.50
|292.00
|289.20
|290.00
|+.60
|Dec
|292.70
|294.90
|292.20
|292.90
|+.40
|Jan
|294.00
|296.20
|293.40
|293.80
|+.10
|Mar
|291.60
|294.20
|291.40
|291.50
|May
|290.70
|293.10
|289.80
|290.10
|+.20
|Jul
|293.10
|295.50
|292.50
|292.50
|+.30
|Aug
|293.50
|295.90
|293.50
|294.30
|+1.40
|Sep
|293.00
|295.20
|293.00
|293.40
|+1.30
|Oct
|291.70
|293.20
|291.70
|292.60
|+2.00
|Dec
|292.30
|294.30
|292.30
|293.40
|+2.10
|Jan
|293.70
|294.10
|293.70
|294.10
|+2.90
|Est. sales 32,805.
|Tue.'s sales 77,442
|Tue.'s open int 442,413,
|up 630
