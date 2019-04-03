CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 463 472¾ 463 468¼ +4¼
Jul 467½ 476¾ 467¼ 472 +3½
Sep 475¼ 483½ 474¾ 479¼ +3¼
Dec 489 496¾ 489 493 +3¼
Mar 502¾ 509½ 502¾ 505¼ +2
May 510½ 516¼ 510½ 512½ +2¼
Jul 514¾ 516¼ 514 514¼ +2¼
Sep 521 521 521 521 +2½
Dec 530½ 530½ 530½ 530½
Mar 539¼ 539¼ 538¾ 538¾
Est. sales 55,847. Tue.'s sales 90,738
Tue.'s open int 499,820, up 2,988
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 361¼ 364¾ 361¼ 363¼ +1¾
Jul 370¾ 374¼ 370¾ 372¼ +1½
Sep 379¼ 382½ 379¼ 380¾ +1½
Dec 389½ 392¾ 389½ 391¼ +1¾
Mar 404 406 403½ 405¼ +1½
May 411 413½ 411 413 +1½
Jul 416¾ 419 416½ 418¾ +1¾
Sep 410 413¼ 410 412¼ +2¾
Dec 411½ 414¾ 411½ 414 +2¼
Mar 419 421½ 419 421½ +2¼
May 422¾ 422¾ 422½ 422½
Jul 431 431¼ 431 431¼
Dec 418 419½ 418 419½
Est. sales 107,627. Tue.'s sales 370,347
Tue.'s open int 1,823,857, up 6,815
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 277½ 288¾ 277¼ 286¾ +8¾
Jul 274 280 274 279¼ +4¾
Dec 259 265 259 263¾ +5¼
Mar 255 255 255 255 ¾
Est. sales 745. Tue.'s sales 324
Tue.'s open int 5,283, up 42
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 899¼ 903 897½ 899½ ½
Jul 913 916½ 911 913 ½
Aug 918¼ 922¼ 917¼ 919¼ ¼
Sep 924½ 926½ 922 923¾ ¼
Nov 932 935¾ 931 933
Jan 941¼ 945 940¾ 942¾
Mar 947 951 947 947¼ —1
May 954½ 956 954 955
Jul 965 965¼ 962½ 963½
Nov 968½ 968½ 967 967 ½
Jan 972 972 972 972
Est. sales 51,480. Tue.'s sales 129,420
Tue.'s open int 737,102, up 2,773
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 28.94 29.07 28.80 28.86 —.10
Jul 29.28 29.40 29.13 29.20 —.09
Aug 29.40 29.54 29.28 29.35 —.09
Sep 29.54 29.70 29.43 29.50 —.10
Oct 29.71 29.82 29.59 29.65 —.10
Dec 30.01 30.15 29.88 29.94 —.11
Jan 30.35 30.36 30.14 30.19 —.11
Mar 30.67 30.67 30.44 30.50 —.12
Jul 31.06 31.06 31.06 31.06 —.15
Est. sales 36,251. Tue.'s sales 96,308
Tue.'s open int 482,812, up 2,259
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 310.60 311.90 309.80 311.20 +.60
Jul 314.20 315.40 313.60 314.70 +.50
Aug 315.40 316.70 314.70 316.20 +.50
Sep 317.20 318.20 317.00 317.60 +.50
Oct 318.50 319.40 317.80 318.80 +.60
Dec 320.50 321.90 320.30 321.10 +.40
Jan 322.00 322.50 321.70 322.20 +.40
Mar 323.00 323.00 322.10 322.20 +.10
May 323.40 323.40 322.50 322.60 +.40
Jul 324.00 324.40 324.00 324.30 +.80
Aug 324.00 324.00 324.00 324.00 +1.10
Dec 325.50 325.50 325.50 325.50 +.20
Est. sales 34,407. Tue.'s sales 67,706
Tue.'s open int 460,239, up 1,034