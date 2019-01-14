CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 520 523½ 514½ 516¼ —3¼
May 525 528¼ 520 521¾ —3¼
Jul 529½ 532¾ 524½ 526¼ —3¼
Sep 540¼ 540¼ 533 535 —2¾
Dec 553¾ 554¼ 546¾ 548¾ —2¾
Mar 563¾ 563¾ 556¾ 559¼ —1¾
Est. sales 25,424. Fri.'s sales 109,574
Fri.'s open int 440,915
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 378½ 381 377¼ 380 +1¾
May 387 389½ 385¾ 388¾ +2
Jul 394¾ 397 393½ 396¼ +2
Sep 397½ 399¾ 396¾ 399¼ +2
Dec 401½ 404 401 403½ +2
Mar 410½ 412¾ 410¼ 412¼ +1½
May 416 417¾ 415¾ 417¾ +2
Jul 420½ 422¾ 420½ 422¼ +2
Dec 412¼ 413½ 412¼ 413½ +1
Dec 416½ 416½ 416½ 416½ —1½
Est. sales 100,592. Fri.'s sales 197,967
Fri.'s open int 1,632,301, up 453
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 294¾ 299¼ 292½ 298¾ +4
May 285¼ 291½ 285¼ 291¼ +4¼
Sep 280 280 280 280 +2
Est. sales 436. Fri.'s sales 720
Fri.'s open int 5,443, up 197
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 895¼ 895¼ 891¾ 892¼ —7
Mar 910 911 901¾ 904 —6¼
May 923¼ 924½ 915½ 917½ —6¼
Jul 935¼ 936½ 928 930½ —5¾
Aug 941 941½ 934 936 —5¼
Sep 943½ 943½ 936¼ 939¼ —5
Nov 951 952 944 946 —6
Jan 962¾ 963½ 956 959½ —4
Mar 968 968 966¾ 966¾ —4½
Nov 972 972 972 972 —3¾
Est. sales 62,312. Fri.'s sales 141,559
Fri.'s open int 685,622, up 1,508
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 28.48 28.59 28.16 28.33 —.08
May 28.72 28.87 28.46 28.61 —.09
Jul 29.05 29.16 28.76 28.90 —.09
Aug 29.16 29.30 28.91 29.06 —.08
Sep 29.43 29.43 29.08 29.16 —.12
Oct 29.41 29.41 29.18 29.23 —.16
Dec 29.72 29.75 29.40 29.49 —.12
Jan 30.03 30.03 29.69 29.70 —.16
Mar 30.23 30.23 30.03 30.03 —.13
Est. sales 19,576. Fri.'s sales 84,062
Fri.'s open int 494,919, up 2,823
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jan 308.70 308.70 307.00 307.00 —3.40
Mar 314.60 314.80 310.60 310.70 —3.90
May 318.60 318.60 314.70 314.80 —3.90
Jul 322.50 322.50 318.80 318.90 —3.80
Aug 324.00 324.00 320.60 320.60 —3.70
Sep 325.00 325.00 322.30 322.30 —3.30
Oct 324.60 324.60 322.50 322.50 —3.20
Dec 326.90 326.90 324.00 324.00 —3.20
Jan 327.20 327.20 327.00 327.00 —1.50
Mar 328.00 328.00 327.00 327.00 —2.60
May 329.00 329.10 329.00 329.10 —1.40
Jul 331.00 331.00 330.60 330.60 —1.20
Est. sales 48,970. Fri.'s sales 92,613
Fri.'s open int 439,812, up 2,907