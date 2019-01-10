https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Open-13520339.php
Open
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|519½
|520¼
|512
|513¼
|—6¾
|May
|525¾
|526
|518½
|519½
|—6½
|Jul
|530
|530¾
|523½
|525
|—5¾
|Sep
|538½
|539
|532¾
|533¾
|—5½
|Dec
|552¾
|552¾
|546¾
|547½
|—5¼
|Mar
|561
|561
|557½
|558
|—4½
|May
|565½
|565½
|565½
|565½
|—2¼
|Est. sales 36,030.
|Wed.'s sales 87,637
|Wed.'s open int 441,394
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|381½
|382¾
|376¾
|377½
|—4½
|May
|389½
|390¾
|385
|385¾
|—4¼
|Jul
|397
|398¼
|392½
|393½
|—4
|Sep
|399
|400¼
|395
|395¾
|—4¼
|Dec
|403½
|404
|399¼
|400
|—4
|Mar
|412
|413
|408½
|408¾
|—4¼
|May
|418
|418
|414¾
|414¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|422
|422½
|418½
|419
|—3¾
|Sep
|410½
|410½
|410½
|410½
|—3½
|Dec
|413
|413
|410
|410¾
|—2½
|Jul
|426¾
|426¾
|426¾
|426¾
|—2¾
|Dec
|416
|416
|416
|416
|—2¼
|Est. sales 119,300.
|Wed.'s sales 334,520
|Wed.'s open int 1,628,766,
|up 7,051
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|285½
|287½
|285
|286
|+¼
|May
|282¾
|283½
|281
|282¼
|+¼
|Jul
|282
|282
|281¾
|281¾
|—1¾
|Est. sales 216.
|Wed.'s sales 391
|Wed.'s open int 5,153,
|up 84
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|908
|911¼
|895½
|895½
|—16
|Mar
|923¼
|924¼
|906
|908½
|—15½
|May
|936
|937½
|919½
|922
|—15¼
|Jul
|948½
|949
|931¼
|934
|—15
|Aug
|953¼
|953¼
|936¼
|938¾
|—14¾
|Sep
|955¼
|955¼
|939¼
|940½
|—15½
|Nov
|961¼
|962¼
|946¾
|949¼
|—13¼
|Jan
|972
|972½
|958
|960¼
|—13¼
|Mar
|974¼
|975
|966¾
|967¼
|—14
|May
|985
|985
|975¼
|975¼
|—11¾
|Jul
|992
|992½
|980
|980
|—13½
|Nov
|983
|984¼
|971¼
|973
|—11
|Est. sales 83,772.
|Wed.'s sales 187,058
|Wed.'s open int 678,380,
|up 4,607
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|28.04
|28.04
|28.04
|28.04
|—.28
|Mar
|28.60
|28.67
|28.08
|28.15
|—.45
|May
|28.83
|28.94
|28.37
|28.43
|—.44
|Jul
|29.13
|29.23
|28.69
|28.74
|—.42
|Aug
|29.31
|29.37
|28.82
|28.89
|—.41
|Sep
|29.44
|29.44
|29.09
|29.09
|—.35
|Oct
|29.47
|29.60
|29.08
|29.08
|—.46
|Dec
|29.70
|29.79
|29.26
|29.31
|—.44
|Jan
|29.98
|29.98
|29.54
|29.54
|—.48
|Mar
|30.31
|30.31
|29.97
|29.97
|—.35
|May
|30.44
|30.44
|30.29
|30.29
|—.32
|Est. sales 68,104.
|Wed.'s sales 82,120
|Wed.'s open int 481,502,
|up 3,756
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|319.60
|319.70
|313.10
|313.10
|—5.90
|Mar
|323.50
|323.80
|316.60
|317.90
|—5.50
|May
|326.50
|327.20
|320.40
|321.70
|—5.30
|Jul
|330.20
|330.50
|324.10
|325.20
|—5.00
|Aug
|331.40
|331.80
|325.50
|325.70
|—5.80
|Sep
|332.20
|332.70
|326.50
|327.30
|—5.20
|Oct
|331.60
|332.20
|326.80
|327.50
|—4.80
|Dec
|333.80
|333.80
|328.10
|329.10
|—4.60
|Jan
|335.10
|335.10
|330.30
|330.30
|—4.70
|Mar
|334.20
|334.20
|331.10
|331.40
|—4.60
|May
|333.90
|333.90
|333.60
|333.60
|—3.10
|Est. sales 52,515.
|Wed.'s sales 92,534
|Wed.'s open int 440,073
