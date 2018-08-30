https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Open-13190779.php
Open
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|517½
|525
|507¾
|507¾
|—8
|Dec
|544¾
|549½
|534
|534
|—7¾
|Mar
|565¼
|569¾
|555¼
|555¼
|—7¼
|May
|577
|581¼
|567¼
|567¼
|—7½
|Jul
|570
|572½
|560¾
|560¾
|—7
|Sep
|575
|578¾
|568¼
|568¼
|—6
|Dec
|589¼
|590
|580
|580
|—5
|Mar
|596½
|596½
|588¼
|588¼
|—4¼
|May
|599¾
|599¾
|599½
|599½
|+3
|Jul
|596¾
|598¾
|590¼
|593
|—1¾
|Dec
|611¾
|611¾
|604¼
|610¼
|+½
|Est. sales 60,529.
|Wed.'s sales 195,842
|Wed.'s open int 449,000
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|341½
|344
|341¼
|342¾
|+1½
|Dec
|356½
|359
|356½
|358
|+1½
|Mar
|369½
|371¾
|369¼
|371
|+1½
|May
|377
|379¼
|377
|379
|+1¾
|Jul
|383
|385¼
|382¾
|384
|+1
|Sep
|385
|387¼
|385
|386¼
|+1¼
|Dec
|389¾
|391¾
|389¾
|391
|+1
|Mar
|402¼
|403¼
|401½
|401½
|May
|410½
|410½
|409½
|409¾
|+1
|Jul
|413¾
|415¼
|413¾
|415¼
|+1½
|Dec
|411
|411
|409¼
|410½
|+1¼
|Dec
|422
|422
|422
|422
|+½
|Est. sales 115,783.
|Wed.'s sales 398,275
|Wed.'s open int 1,669,237
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|249½
|252¼
|249½
|252¼
|+½
|Dec
|255
|256½
|251¼
|251¼
|—2
|Mar
|256½
|256½
|256½
|256½
|—1
|Est. sales 152.
|Wed.'s sales 645
|Wed.'s open int 4,454
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|823
|831½
|817¼
|822
|—1¼
|Nov
|835½
|844¾
|829¼
|833
|—3
|Jan
|848½
|857½
|842½
|846½
|—2¾
|Mar
|862
|870¾
|855¾
|859¾
|—3
|May
|874¾
|882¼
|868
|871¾
|—3
|Jul
|884½
|892¾
|878½
|882¾
|—2
|Aug
|894½
|894½
|883
|887½
|—1¼
|Sep
|885¼
|885¼
|885
|885
|—4¼
|Nov
|891
|898¾
|886½
|890¼
|—2¼
|Jan
|903¼
|903¼
|896
|896
|—5¼
|Nov
|900
|900
|897
|897
|—4
|Est. sales 97,284.
|Wed.'s sales 198,068
|Wed.'s open int 804,383,
|up 3,068
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|28.00
|28.25
|27.95
|28.12
|+.09
|Oct
|28.18
|28.39
|28.10
|28.27
|+.10
|Dec
|28.39
|28.64
|28.34
|28.51
|+.09
|Jan
|28.67
|28.87
|28.58
|28.75
|+.09
|Mar
|28.92
|29.15
|28.88
|29.06
|+.11
|May
|29.20
|29.42
|29.15
|29.30
|+.07
|Jul
|29.49
|29.69
|29.42
|29.60
|+.10
|Aug
|29.65
|29.85
|29.60
|29.75
|+.09
|Sep
|29.78
|29.91
|29.78
|29.91
|+.11
|Oct
|29.84
|29.97
|29.84
|29.96
|+.08
|Dec
|30.20
|30.22
|30.01
|30.17
|+.09
|Est. sales 38,412.
|Wed.'s sales 114,321
|Wed.'s open int 530,349
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|302.40
|303.20
|300.30
|301.70
|—.40
|Oct
|303.20
|304.00
|300.80
|302.00
|—1.00
|Dec
|306.10
|306.50
|302.80
|304.10
|—1.10
|Jan
|306.20
|306.80
|303.20
|304.60
|—.80
|Mar
|307.30
|307.90
|304.30
|305.70
|—.70
|May
|308.50
|309.10
|305.70
|307.30
|—.10
|Jul
|311.30
|312.00
|308.80
|310.30
|—.10
|Aug
|312.90
|313.30
|310.20
|312.10
|+.20
|Sep
|312.70
|314.10
|311.10
|312.90
|Oct
|313.30
|313.30
|310.50
|312.00
|Dec
|313.30
|313.60
|310.60
|312.60
|+.40
|Jan
|311.70
|313.30
|311.70
|313.30
|+.20
|Est. sales 71,775.
|Wed.'s sales 144,905
|Wed.'s open int 510,852,
|up 1,489
