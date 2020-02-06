https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Online-mattress-pioneer-Casper-soars-in-debut-15035226.php
Online mattress pioneer Casper soars in debut trading
NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of online mattress pioneer Casper popped in their debut trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday.
In late morning trading the shares were changing hands at $15.52, nearly 30% above the expected $12 price.
The strong opening offers encouraging news after recent IPO flops. Casper had said earlier this week that it anticipated an offering of $12 to $13 per share, but then later pegged that to the low end of that range.
Last month, Casper said it expected to price the IPO between $17 and $19 per share.
