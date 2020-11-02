OneSpan: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The internet security company posted revenue of $51.4 million in the period.

OneSpan expects full-year revenue in the range of $203 million to $207 million.

OneSpan shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $22.51, a rise of 20% in the last 12 months.

